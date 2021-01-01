Belladonna LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Red - (139813-1016)

The Belladonna LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge has a stunning design with its branch of flowers creating a design-minded fixture. It has a mix of materials a steel branch and crystal flowers. It has an integrated LED light source that casts indirect light that creates significant light play. Dimmable functionality allows user input to room ambience (ELV dimmer, not included). Floret Finish choice applies to the three smaller 'florets'. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Brown. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting