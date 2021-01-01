From brookside
Brookside Bella Navy Queen Wingback Upholstered Bed, Blue
Bring an element of classic style to your bedroom with the Brookside Bella Wingback Upholstered Bed. This elegant bed has thick side and foot rails finished with a diamond tufted headboard with wings. The durable and fashionable upholstered fabric finish is available in Stone, Charcoal, Navy, and Cream color options so you can easily match any decor. Complete with a supportive slat roll, decorative and sturdy legs, a beautiful padded headboard, and all other necessary hardware stowed in a compartment on the back of the headboard. This bed comes shipped in a box with everything you need to easily set it up on your own or with a partner.