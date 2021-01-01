AFX Lighting Bella LED Pendant Light - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light

Beautifully versatile for any room. The Bella LED Pendant by AFX features a sleek Metal frame with a handblown Glass shade in a classic rounded cylindrical silhouette. Emanating a bright downlight, this hanging fixture boasts an elegant form that will enhance the ambiance of just about any style of decor. Mount this pendant in a series to make a statement or accent the living room, bedroom, foyer or home office. It can also be used for task lighting and is suitable for sloped ceilings. Ideal for transitional to contemporary homes, this classic fixture is sure to make a sophisticated addition to decor. Color: Silver.