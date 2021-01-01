Brownlow Gifts Bella Caroline Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag with Adjustable Strap, 6.5 x 9-Inches, Geometric Black & White

CROSSBODY BAG: Vegan leather purse with an adjustable strap, zipper top closure, and exterior side pocket 6.25 x 8.75-INCH BAG: Removable strap adjusts from 13-26-inches CHEETAH PRINT: Vegan leather bag features textured solid black and smooth black and white geometric print FOR ON THE GO: Crossbody style carryall makes it easy to carry a wallet, phone, and cosmetics hands-free and within reach when you need them; great everyday bag or take it on a night out on the town BELLA CAROLINE COLLECTION: Brownlow's upscale fashion accessory line featuring fresh, trendy designs crafted from vegan leather