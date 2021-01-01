From melissa & doug
Melissa & Doug Bella Ballerina 48pc Floor Puzzle
Advertisement
BEAUTIFUL BELLA BALLERINA PUZZLE: The Melissa & Doug Bella Ballerina Floor Puzzle includes 48 extra-thick cardboard pieces that are easy for children to put together. The finished puzzle displays beautiful original artwork. EASY TO CLEAN: This ballerina puzzle features an easy-to-clean surface that keeps your puzzle looking new, making cleanup simple after accidental spills. PROMOTES HAND-EYE COORDINATION: Our kids ballerina puzzle is designed to help children develop strong problem-solving skills and hand-eye coordination. GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS 3 TO 6: This Bella Ballerina Floor Puzzle makes an ideal gift for kids ages 3 to 6 years. Add the Melissa & Doug Farm Cube Puzzle set to round out the puzzle play experience and give kids another engaging option for screen-free fun. “THE GOLD STANDARD IN CHILDHOOD PLAY”: For more than 30 years, Melissa & Doug has created beautifully designed imagination- and creativity-sparking products that NBC News called “the gold standard in early childhood play.” 100% HAPPINESS GUARANTEE: We design every toy to the highest quality standards, and to nurture minds and hearts. If your child is not inspired, give us a call and we'll make it right. Our phone number is on every product!, Manufacturer: Melissa and Doug