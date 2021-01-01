Hubbardton Forge Bella 6 Arm Chandelier - Color: Silver - Size: 6 light

Stylishly looped and elegant for use in contemporary interior home decor, the Bella 6 Arm Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge is able to produce warm, ambient lighting while showcasing its elevated form factor. Meaning beautiful in Spanish, the Bella rightfully earns its namesake through its steel framework, providing six incandescent bulbs (not included) with ornate fixtures so that they may evenly disperse their soft, diffused lighting to the immediate application area. The fixture is best suited for use in areas like dining rooms, conference rooms, and kitchen spaces. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Silver. Finish: Sterling. Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting, Hand-Forged Iron Lighting