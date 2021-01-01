Uolfin Gold Bell Vanity Light, Modern 2-Light Champagne Gold Bell Wall Sconce Bath Light with Clear Glass Bell Shades

Wake up the ceiling and let the light dance in traditional or modern settings. Featuring large curved shades of clear glass, minimal detailing and a champagne gold finish, this 2-light modern gold vanity light has understated elegance. Clear glass shade shimmers in the light, and 60-watt bulbs (not included) will emit just the right amount of glow to your space. Also being dimmable with a dimmer switch (not included), fixtures may be mounted as either uplight or downlight. This modern gold wall sconce will be a versatile choice in your bathroom, powder room, cloak room, and more.