Glam Expressway's Black Bell Sleeve Blouse is chic, sophisticated and fun. This fitted black blouse has just the right amount of stretch in its thick fabric for a comfortable fit. The sleeves flare at the perfect moment for trendy of-the-moment bell statement sleeves with white piping for added interest. This is the perfect blouse to go with all your work separates but also fashionable enough for an evening out. Consider it a basic blouse with a gorgeous pop of personality and style.