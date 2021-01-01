Belk & Co. Women 9-9.5 Millimeter Freshwater Cultured Pearl, White Topaz And 1/7 Ct. T.W. Diamond Dangle Earrings In 10K Rose Gold

Belk & Co. 9-9.5 Millimeter Freshwater Cultured Pearl, White Topaz And 1/7 Ct. T.W. Diamond Dangle Earrings In 10K Rose Gold. This graceful pearl, white topaz, and diamond drop earrings are crafted in lustrous rose gold and feature two rice-shape, white freshwater cultured pearls (9-9.5 millimeters) crowned by two pear-cut white topaz gemstones (5x3 millimeters) and 28 round flickering diamonds forming halos around them. Enhanced with a high polish finish, these pearl, gemstone and diamond earrings will make an ideal gift on any special occasion.