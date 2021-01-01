Belk & Co. Women 1.72 Ct. T.W. Amethyst And 1/10 Ct. T.W. Diamond Necklace In Sterling Silver And 14K Two-Tone Gold

Belk & Co. 1.72 Ct. T.W. Amethyst And 1/10 Ct. T.W. Diamond Necklace In Sterling Silver And 14K Two-Tone Gold. Crafted from sterling silver, this beautiful gemstone and diamond necklace is sure to add a delightful touch to your style. With an 18-inch long cable chain with lobster clasp, this pendant features sumptuous 1.72 ct. t.w. oval shaped purple amethyst gemstone amidst 4-prongs with a dazzling 1/10 ct. t.w. diamond and 14k yellow gold accented bail at top. This wonderful necklace is perfect for everyday use.