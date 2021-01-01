Belk & Co. Women 1.62 Ct. T.W. Black And White Diamond Double Halo Engagement Ring In 14K White Gold

Belk & Co. 1.62 Ct. T.W. Black And White Diamond Double Halo Engagement Ring In 14K White Gold. This bold double halo black and white diamond engagement ring is crafted in gleaming 14-karat white gold and features a round-cut, prong-set black diamond at its center with 30 round-cut, prong-set glistening diamonds in a double halo design with a touch of shimmer along its slender band. Crafted to perfection with a high polish finish, this engagement ring is a perfect choice for the woman you love as you celebrate this special milestone and begin the next chapter of your lives together.