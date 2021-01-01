Belk & Co. Women 5/8 Ct. T.W Amethyst, 1/4 Ct. T.W. Lolite And 1/10 Ct. T.W. Diamond Dragonfly Earrings In Sterling Silver And 14K Gold T

Belk & Co. 5/8 Ct. T.W Amethyst, 1/4 Ct. T.W. Lolite And 1/10 Ct. T.W. Diamond Dragonfly Earrings In Sterling Silver And 14K Gold T. Add a touch of natural flair to your style with these stunning dangle earrings. Designed in sterling silver with 14k yellow gold accents, these french wire secured earrings depict shimmering purple amethysts and iolite gemstones along with sparkling natural diamonds studded on a charming dragonfly design. Gemstone total weight is 1.56 ct. t.w. and total diamonds weighs 1/10 ct. t.w.