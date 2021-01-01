Belk & Co. Women 1.25 Ct. T.W. Lab Created Moissanite And 1/4 Ct. T.W. Diamond Emerald-Cut Halo Earring In 10K White Gold

Belk & Co. 1.25 Ct. T.W. Lab Created Moissanite And 1/4 Ct. T.W. Diamond Emerald-Cut Halo Earring In 10K White Gold. These sumptuous moissanite and diamond halo earrings are crafted in lustrous white gold and feature emerald-cut, prong-set created white moissanite at the center paired with a total of 48 round-cut, prong-set diamonds in a classic halo design with a round-cut created moissanites accentuated above each center stone. With exquisite luster and incredible shine, these created white moissanite and diamond earrings are sure to make a standout addition to any jewelry collection.