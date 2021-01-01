From belk & co.

Belk & Co. White 10K White Gold Peridot and 1.7 ct. t.w. Diamond Accent Ring

$412.50 on sale
($1,375.00 save 70%)
In stock
Buy at belk

Description

Belk & Co. 10K White Gold Peridot And 1.7 Ct. T.W. Diamond Accent Ring. Classic and versatile in design, this gorgeous Peridot and 1.7 ct. t.w. Diamond love knot Ring from Belk & Co. goes perfect with that cocktail dress or with a favorite pair of jeans. They are the definition of a "Statement Ring" and therefore the quintessential addition to fine jewelry collections. Rest assured knowing that all rings and pendants are stamped with "10k" as a symbol of authenticity and a promise of exceptional quality. The gemstone is Heat Treated to enhance color.

