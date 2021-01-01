Belk & Co. White 1/10 ct. t.w. Diamond and 8.5 Millimeter Cultured Freshwater Pearl Accent Ring in 10k White Gold

Belk & Co. 1/10 Ct. T.W. Diamond And 8.5 Millimeter Cultured Freshwater Pearl Accent Ring In 10K White Gold. This luxurious Belk & Co. pearl and 1/10 ct. t.w. Diamond accent ring is crafted in gleaming 10k White Gold and enhanced with a high-polish finish, this alluring ring features an 8.5 to 9-millimeter white round cultured freshwater pearl at the center with 16 round-cut, pave-set sparkling diamonds creating accents around it. This remarkable pearl and diamond ring is the perfect addition to any jewelry collection.