Jambu Belize
The Jambu Belize is the perfect addition to your shoe collection. This slip-on wedge shoe has two cross straps that open for easy on and off. Perforations throughout for breathability. Suede nubuck upper. Non-marking, partially recycled, compressed All Terra Traction rubber outsole delivers reliable traction and durability. Memory foam footbed for all-day underfoot comfort. Soft leather lining. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 10 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.