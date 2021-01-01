From wildon home
Belinda Cotton Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Features:Designed by Rachel KatePrinted with slight embroideryComes with hidden zipperMachine wash on gentle cycle with mild detergentLay flat to dryPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: 100% CottonCover Material Details: Insert Included: Legal Documentation: Color: White/PinkClosure Type: ZipperDecorative Additions: EmbroideredProduct Care: Machine washWashing Method: Machine washDrying Method: Lay flat to dryLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaGender: FemalePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoAsthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty: