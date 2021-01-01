Belinda Chandelier by Huxe - Color: Gold - Finish: Polished - (EGH2042138)

Advertisement
The Belinda Chandelier from Huxe is a dynamic midcentury modern design recognizing the beauty in pure form. In true midmod fashion, Belinda gives clarity to its shape through a uniform metal construction. Slender metal stems cross over a tubular body with cylindrical lamp holders adding a depth-filled accent. Belinda balances its shapes with negative space for an airy aesthetic. Globe style incandescent lamps complement the piece with their short curves and fine filaments. The double-sided, multidirectional lamping arrangement generates an engulfing aura of warm illumination. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Gold. Finish: Brushed Gold