Style is clearly on display in this shade-within-a-shade design. A clear-glass bulb hangs from a sleek glass shade and is then surrounded by another glass cloche shade. With both shades and the bulb made of clear glass, this fixture is a bright addition to any space. Both the wall sconce and pendant come in a long tubular or shorter, more rounded style. Arm and backplate available in Aged Brass, Old Bronze or Polished Nickel. Mitzi by Hudson Valley Lighting Belinda 1-Light 14-in Wall Sconce- Polished Nickel- Clear Glass | H415101A-PN