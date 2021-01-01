Part of Belhaven Collection from Legacy Classic|Crafted from rubberwood solids flat cut white oak veneer|Weathered plank finish|Slat Roll Required|Bed is available in Queen, King & Cal. King Sizes|.The Bellhaven Weathered Plank Collection by Legacy Classic is inspired by coastal, cottage, and modern farmhouse design elements that blend together to create a charming collection with a versatility that will complement a variety of design styles. Curved shapes and cozy upholstery on the Belhaven Weathered Plank King Upholstered Panel Bed add a warmth to the bedroom and show that it really is all in the details. With multiple pieces in the collection, you will be able to find a piece that will add character to almost every room in your home.