Belger 7 Piece Butterfly Leaf Solid Wood Dining Set

7 Pc Kitchen Set With A Single Weston Dining Room Table And Six Faux Leather Upholstery Kitchen Area Chairs Finished In A Distinctive Black and Cherry Color. Harmonizing Black And Cherry Color Hardwood Dining Table Set Having Basic Beveled Edge On Trim. Traditional Rectangular Dining Table Having Four Legs. Recessed Details On Kitchen Table And Dining Room Chair Legs For Added Support And Attractiveness. Beveled Carving On Legs Of Harmonizing Table And Chairs. Small Dining Table Containing 18 In Self Storage Foldable Leaf In Dining Room Centre Best For Casual Or Formal Atmosphere.