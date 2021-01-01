KORAL Belen Seamless Shorts in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) KORAL Belen Seamless Shorts in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 83% polyamide 12% poly 5% elastane. Made in Brazil. Hand wash. Ribbed trim. High-compression seamless fabric. Contrast stitching. Item not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 13 in length. KORL-WF19. A2717M12. Since its inception, KORAL Activewear has made it their mission to design high-fashion for the highly-active woman. Brazilian designer Ilana Kugel is committed to creating leggings, sports bras, tanks, tops, jackets and more that use only the most flattering fabrics, show off bold design and have an unmatched technology weaved into their make-up. KORAL Activewear allows for effortless transitions and timeless style - no matter how busy you are.