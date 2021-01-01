Vintage Flaggen Heimat Zubehör Artwork Belarus Flag DNA Football Team Fan Jersey Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you have Belarusian roots? Is Belarus your home, has Belarusian DNA and does the same blood flow through your veins? Then wear this design with pride to your country Belarus. Belarus flag in retro fingerprint graphic for men, women and children of Belussian origin, ancient and immigrants who are born in Belarus or have their home there. Also as a Belarus football jersey. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only