Sauder Beginnings Writing Desk with Drawer, Silver Sycamore Finish

Whether its writing out your grocery list or working on your next big project, you need the perfect place to do so. Create a multifunctional work or study area in any room of your home with this writing desk with drawer from the Beginnings collection. This small writing desk offers a spacious top surface that provides you with all the room you need for desk essentials like your laptop, stacks of notepads, folders, and your hot cup of coffee. It even has room for a little home decor too, like a table lamp or a decorative plant. This writing table features a drawer that opens and closes on smooth metal runners and includes safety stops. This storage drawer is ideal for stowing away all your miscellaneous supplies like pens, pencils, and scissors. Its simple design and charming good looks make this small writing table a great addition to any room in your home. Finished in Silver Sycamore and detailed with attractive hardware, this wood writing desk is just what youve been looking for.