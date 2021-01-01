From gubi
Beetle Upholstered Dining Chair Wood Base by Gubi - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (2601100#3462 | 28002B-01)
Well known by consumers and designers the world over, the Beetle Upholstered Dining Chair Wood Base from Gubi is a modern furniture enthusiasts dream. The soft, rounded aesthetic of this chair's seat and back contrast elegantly with the airy, solid wood legs which taper elegantly downward. Available in several fabric and finish options, the Beetle Upholstered Dining Chair Wood Base is an ideal dining room addition. Founded in 1967, Gubi is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grasshopper Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Color: Wood Tones.