Funny "Optimism is called the opposite Sumsi with Po" outfit. Funny saying for beekeepers with hives, women, men, children who like to eat honey and have humour. In addition, they should love honey bees, wild bees, bees, bumblebees and insects. With this funny present, you can express the optimistic settings of an optimist. The Sumsi with butt optimism design is a great gift for Zeidler, beekeepers and beekeepers. But also perfect for work colleagues Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem