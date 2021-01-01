JB's Beer Lovers Beer Turns an Okay Weekend Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Do you think the addition of a crate of beer turns an okay weekend into a great weekend? Let everyone know that there is nothing better than having a few beers down the pub on the weekend with this funny beer lovers design for beer lovers and drinkers! This funny beer drinking design features the text - Beer Turns An Okay Weekend Into A Great Weekend 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only