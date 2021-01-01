BEER - The Bear Deer Drinking Tee

The elusive beer--part bear, part deer, all beer--is the perfect gift. This is the perfect shirt for bear , deer and craft brew and microbrewery aficionados will love this as a a birthday gift, as will bar mates! Great beer gift for the bar or pub or party animal in your life. College students will love it, and so will homebrewers and lovers of homebrew. Nothing goes with hops, barley, and a good IPA or pale ale like a bear-deer. Bear antlers rock! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem