From devin
Beer Mona Lisa said the Mona drinking until the Koma T-Shirt
Advertisement
This funny "Es sagte schon die Mona saufen bis zum Koma" design is the perfect gift for Christmas, Easter or birthdays for you and your loved ones who like to drink beer, wine, schnapps and alcohol. Drinking, beer, wheat, alcohol, schnapps, wine, beer, champagne, party, alk, saying, stamperl, celebration, disco, cocktail, bar, bavaria, festival, malle, Bavaria, festival, mallorca, funny, saying, funny, fun, quote, quotes, proud, cool; Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem