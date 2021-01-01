Beer Drinking Alcohol Du Bist Nicht Du Wenn Du Durstig Bist T-Shirt

With this beer t-shirt: "Du Bist nicht Du Wenn Du Durstig Bist" you draw all eyes on you and show that you are a real beer lover and beer drinker. For all those who like to drink alcohol, beer, schnapps or wine. Perfect gift idea for all men and women who are passionate about drinking beer in their spare time. For Father's Day, birthday or as a Christmas gift for real beer friends. Funny beer saying suitable for any party or other occasion. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem