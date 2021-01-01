From ware
Ware Beekeeping Home Harvest Hive
Give your buzzing buddies a place to call home with the Ware Beekeeping Home Harvest Hive. This easy-to-use hive is great for beginners interested in garden pollination and beekeeping to create a safe space for local honeybees to build natural honeycombs. The peaked roof and ventilation control help keep your colony dry and comfortable, no matter the weather. Plus, each hive includes two viewing windows so you can watch your buzzing buddies at work, as well as two hive boxes, 18 top bars, an insulated quilt box, screened-in base and support legs.