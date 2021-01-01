From bees honey accessories gift.
Beekeeper Official Honey Dealer Bees Honey Tote Bag
Advertisement
Bee bee beekeeper and bee whisperers are your thing? Then you need this great bees honey outfit. But even for the beekeeper fans, this accessory is well suited. If you are in your leisure beekeeping bee bee bottle things, this bees is honey design a great gift or gift idea for your beekeeper group. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.