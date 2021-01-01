From avoderm
AvoDerm Beef & Vegetables Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag
Your canine companion will go dog-wild for the savory tastes of AvoDerm Grain Free Beef and Vegetable Recipe. This premium dog food formula has high-quality beef as its first ingredient, providing your dog with essential protein and delicious flavor. Omega-rich avocados help to keep her skin and coat healthy and shiny, and a blend of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants help support your pal’s health at any age. No artificial colors, no artificial flavors and no by-products here—just all-natural nutrition for your favorite doggy pal.