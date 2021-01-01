Beech Wood and Silicone Spatula Mini - Made By Design

From made by design
Indulge in your passion and cook up a storm with this Beech Wood and Silicone Spatula from Made By Design?. Crafted with a wooden handle that stays cool when cooking, this handy mini spatula is ideal for young chefs to safely try their hand in the kitchen, while the smooth, heat-resistant silicone head allows for easy mixing and stirring. This multipurpose mini silicone spatula is perfect for anything? from frosting cupcakes to spreading mayonnaise or frosting cakes. The hole in the handle makes for easy hanging, keeping countertops clean and clutter-free.