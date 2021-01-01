Ellis Brooklyn Bee Eau De Parfum Travel Spray By Ellis Brooklyn in Yellow

Combining unexpected scents with literary inspiration, this travel-friendly fragrance is a thoughtful gift for someone special or yourself! Bee: A warm, distinct blend of honey and dark rum combines with notes of vanilla bean, sandalwood, and cocoa absolute for a scent that pays tribute to the journey of self-love and self-acceptance as it's captured in the prolific work of Mary Oliver. (GOURMAND) About Ellis Brooklyn Created by Bee Shapiro a beauty columnist for The New York Times and a chic Williamsburg mom Ellis Brooklyn combines the best artisanal, small-batch formulas with clean, sustainably sourced ingredients to create unforgettable scents inspired by literature, non-fiction, songwriting, and poetry.