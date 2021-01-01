From jz.birds

jz.birds Bee Eater Bird Illustration Birdlover Home Decor Anthracite Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$27.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Do you love bee-eaters? To illustrate all types of birds like backyard birds, songbirds, birds of prey, wild birds, cute birds is our passion. We put a lot of love in our anthracite bee-eater home decor. This design is perfect for you, if you love birds. A perfect, funny, cute bee-eater bird design for nursery rooms, living rooms, birthdays, your friends, brother, sister, grandparents, mom, dad, ornithologists and biologists. This is the perfect gift for everyone who loves cute bee-eater birds and animals. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com