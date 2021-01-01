From ebern designs
Bedside Sensor Table Lamp
Advertisement
Feature:100% brand new and high quality.Only A Touch - A simple touch to the top of the lamp allows you to switch light modes, adjust brightness, change colors, and power on/off.Vibrant Light Modes - Supple warm white light with 3 brightness levels and an auto-cycle mode for displaying transforming colors across a 256 RGB spectrum,eye can recognize 12-15 colors,plus the ability to pause this cycle when you come across the color that speaks to you.Eco Friendly - Low power consumption and a service life of 35,000 hours, which is equal to 4 years of continuous 24-hour-a-day use!Easy on the Eyes - The brightness and hue of the lamp's white light has been adjusted to make it pleasant and relaxing, while the look of the lamp itself will please even when not in use.Portable for Every Occasion - Charged by USB, so unplug and place on a desk for study, the dining table for a romantic dinner, on a blanket an outdoor evening picnic, on the snack table during a fun party, or simply by your bedside.Alarm clock wake-up function, built-in 5 kinds of natural sound (thrush, kingfisher,cuckoo, waves, thunderstorms), let you have a good day.The package includes:1 * Alarm wake up light1 * USB cable1 * manual