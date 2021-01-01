From latitude run
Bedroom End Table Bed Side Coffee Table Stand With Storage Shelf And 2 Draws Nightstand
Bedroom End Table Bed Side Coffee Table Stand with Storage Shelf And 2 Draws Specification:Color: brownMaterial: MDFSheet thickness: 1.5cmProduct size: 60x56x30cm/23.7x22.1x11.8inPacking size: 75x34x11cm/29.6x13.4x4.3inNet weight: 6.4kg/14.1lbsGross weight: 7kg/15.4lbsBearing weight: 40kg/88.3lbsFeatures:Large storage space: The sofa and coffee table have a compact design, which can provide enough storage and display space. Different storage partitions can organize your belongings in different categories.Elegant design: The simple color matching design can perfectly blend various styles, giving this set of living room furniture a unique personality and excellent stability.Wide range of uses: This coffee table adopts a rectangular design and takes up a small space. It can be used as a sofa side table, coffee table, snack table in the living room, bedside table in the bedroom, bathroom storage cabinets, etc.High-quality material: Our wooden sofa table is made of selected engineered wood, which is absolutely stable and safeEasy to assemble: detailed installation instructions are attachedPackage Contents:1x side table 4x wheels 1x manual 1x screw pack Color: White