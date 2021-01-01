Bedias Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed

This platform bed anchors your bedroom in a simple, French country-inspired design. It's built with a solid and engineered wood frame and features understated side rails, a footboard, and a rectangular panel headboard. The all-around polyester upholstery has channel tufting on the headboard with a nailhead trim within the tufts to add a hint of embellishment. This bed arrives with a slat kit and center support legs, so you don't need to use a box spring with the mattress of your choice. Size: Full