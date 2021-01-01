Perfect for any sized patio space, the fresh, contemporary style of this 2-Piece Cushioned Patio Sectional will transform your patio or deck into an outdoor oasis. Consisting of a loveseat and chaise lounge, this woven sectional can work in even the smallest of outdoor spaces. All-weather resin wicker is hand woven around a powder-coated steel frame for durability. Plush, Olefin fabric cushions are easy to clean and mildew resistant. Royal Garden Bedford Wicker Outdoor Sectional with Tan Cushion(S) and Steel Frame | BWKSEC207