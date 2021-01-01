Bedford LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Chrome - (FM3506-CH/FR)

An excellent blend of minimalist design with graceful style. The Bedford LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kuzco Lighting secures a smooth glass diffuser to a ceiling canopy over a powerful LED driver, allowing both downlight and ambient warmth. This fixture is bright enough to bring light to open living spaces as an individual installation while remaining mellow enough to enliven hallways or darker corners even when installed as a series of several lights. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Drum. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome