Bedford 8-Light Wagon Wheel Chandelier

This 8-light wagon wheel chandelier has a pared-down, open frame that makes it casual enough for your rustic dining room table. It's crafted from metal in a textured bronze finish with just the right amount of distressing for some antique charm. It strikes a classic, circular silhouette with eight candelabra lights that each take a 60W bulb (sold separately). This chandelier hangs from a fixed-height chain that's compatible with sloped ceilings. Plus, it's dimmable, so you can set just the right ambience from early morning coffee to midnight snacks.