HOMESTYLES Bedford 3-Piece Black Queen Bedroom Set
Home Styles Bedford Queen Bed, Night Stand and Chest are constructed of hardwoods and engineered wood in a rich ebony finish. Bed Features include raised panels on the headboard and footboard. Item includes Queen headboard, footboard and rails. Item Size: 64.75w 87d 52.h Night Stand features include a storage drawer that measures 10.75 in. W x 10.75 in. D x 4 in. H and open storage area that measures 12 in. W x 14 in. D x 11.5 in. H. Item measures: 18 in. W x 16 in. D x 24 in. H. Chest features include four large drawers. Top drawer measures 28 in. W x 13 in. D x 2 in. H the remaining drawers measure 28w 13d 6 .5 h. Item measures: 36 in. W x 16.5 in. D x 36 in. H. Color: Black Queen.