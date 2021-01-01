From homestyles
HOMESTYLES Bedford 3-Piece Black King Headboard Bedroom Set
Home Styles Bedford King Headboard, Night Stand and Chest are constructed of hardwood solids and engineered wood with a rich ebony finish. Headboard features include raised panels on the headboard. Headboard will fit most King bed frames. Item Size: 80.75 in. W x 2.5 in. D x 52 in. H . Night Stand features include a storage drawer that measures 10.75 in. W x 10.75 in. D x 4 in. H and open storage area that measures 12 in. W x 14 in. D x 11.5 in. H . Item measures: 18 in. W x 16 in. D x 24 in. H. Chest features include four large drawers. Top drawer measures 28 in. W x 13 in. D x 2 in. H the remaining drawers measure 28w 13d 6.5h. Item measures: 36 in. W x 16.5 in. D x 36 in. H. Color: Black King.