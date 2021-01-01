From gracie oaks
Bedard 33' x 20.9" Paintable Wallpaper Roll
Features:UnpastedScrubable and peelableTextures and Treatments: 3D EmbossedAdditional Parts Required: YesParts Needed: Wallpaper pasteProduct Type: RollStyle: TraditionalPattern: Solid ColorLife Stage: AdultTexture: 3D EmbossedColor: Off-WhiteFinish: GlossPrimary Material: VinylPrimary Material Details: Water Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: YesHeat Resistant: YesMildew Resistant: NoNon-Toxic: YesPhthalate Free: NoApplication Type: Non-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Match Type: RandomRemoval Type: StrippableWashable: YesPaintable: YesCountry of Origin: United KingdomDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseBPA Free: YesSpefications:ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: NoLow Lead Compliant: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: AZO Free: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Dimensions:Border Height: Border Length: Overall Length - End to End: 33Overall Width - Side to Side: 20.9Design Repeat: Square Footage per Unit: 57.5Overall Product Weight: 3Assembly:Installation Tools Needed: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: