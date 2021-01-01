Bed Tent Full Size for Unisex Navy by Alvantor(Mattress Not Included)

Advertisement
Descriptions: Alvantor cottage privacy 2-in-1 Bed Tent measures 75 x 54 x 47 inch and fits full beds. Specially patent pending designed to be used with your existing mattress or can even be used by itself. Durable fiberglass poles frame is much better than those of steel frame other products , Fiberglass rods makes the bed canopy stay in shape and stable. Mesh windows on the head and foot of the tent provide users with airflow and light. Zip it completely for maximum privacy. High quality pongee fabric, breathable, soft, lightweight, light blocking, anti-mosquitoes and durable in use . Pop up style allow to set up and take down easy, better than other assembly style products . Folds flat for compact storage, carry bag sized 24 x 24 x 2.5 inch. Laundry available. Keep your own privacy space in large room like dorms and barracks. By reduced light and noise, this sleeping tent provides you better sleeping at nap time nap time, bedtime, playtime and alone time. 1 Year 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Alvantor is a U.S. based company which is located in Los Angeles, CA. Trademark is registered. if you have any question about Alvantor Tent, please contact us 626-542-3420.