Bed Maker’s Never Lift Your Mattress Microfiber Wrap-Around Bed Skirt, Gathered Ruffled Style, Classic 14 Inch Drop Length, Twin, White

Never Lift Your Mattress: Mattresses can be extremely heavy and awkward to lift. Our revolutionary, patented* design makes putting on and removing your bedskirt a piece of cake. Our unique design can be added to your bed in just seconds Stays Put: The sturdy elasticized strips and mitered corners ensure the skirt stays in place without sagging or shifting over time. This innovative bed skirt does not have a traditional fabric platform, so the mattress does not need to be lifted Specifications: The twin-size measures 38” x 74” and has a classic 14” drop. The corners are pre-split to accommodate footboards and 4-post beds. Our bed skirt hides box springs, bed frames, and legs you’d rather not be visible Ruffle Design: The timeless design features elegant draping and easily coordinates to existing bedding. The 100% microfiber polyester fabric is machine washable, wrinkle-resistant, hypoallergenic, colorfast, and pre-shrunk Fits Your Bed: The Never Lift Your Mattress Bed Skirt was designed to fit with all standard beds in the corresponding size and is compatible with a number of adjustable beds