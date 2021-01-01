From tigi
TIGI Bed Head Salty Not Sorry Texturizing Salt Spray - 3.38 fl oz
Bed Head?s new Salty Not Sorry Salt Spray. A powerful texturizing formulation, not only designed with, but used by salon professionals. Delivering salon results and salon experience at home. If you loved Bed Head Queen Beach Salt Spray, you will love Salty Not Sorry! Salty Not Sorry is an epic texturizing sea salt spray! This salt spray creates grip and texture to easily create undone, natural hairstyles. The texturising spray also provides hair with a flexible hold, deep hydration, and protection against humidity and frizz. Hello texture, goodbye frizz! Great for creating tousled, just-got-out-of-bed hairstyles on any hair type! Spray all over dry or towel-dried hair from roots to ends, holding the bottle 10-12 inches from hair. Scrunch and twist hair to enhance texture, then diffuse or air dry. Yes it is that easy! Formulated with Dead Sea Salt to create grip and texture for a beachy, sea spun finish, Styling Polymer that gives flexible hold and control while protecting hair against humidity and frizz, and Glycerin that binds moisture inside the hair fibre for deep hydration. This professional hair product is 100ml and comes with a Bold and Opulent Floral fragrance!