Merax Bed Frame with Desk, No Box Spring Needed, Space-Saving Design, Black Loft, Twin

[Sturdy Metal Frame] Strong metal frame that includes an integrated ladder, full-length guardrails and secured metal slats to ensure security and stability. No additional box spring or foundation is required. [Space Saver] This loft bed is ideal for space-saving needs. There’s plenty of room for user customization of the area underneath. Perfect for kid’s room, dorm or guest room, or any other limited floor space. [Safety for Kids] It comes with secured metal slats, the ladder attaches to the bed and the top bed includes full-length guardrails for added safety. [Multifunctional Design] Bunk bed with ladder, featuring a separated ladder, this loft bed full is built with one comfortable sleeping space and one storage with desk. [Easy Assembly] All parts, tools and instructions are shipped straight to your door in one efficiently packed box for a simple set-up that takes less than an hour with a friend’s help.