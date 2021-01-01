Sleep Safe ZipCover Bed Bug, Allergy and Waterproof Queen Mattress Zip Cover, White

Soft 100% cotton terry towel surface provides superior comfort & absorbency. Our advanced technology membrane allows air vapor & body heat to pass through. A natural barrier is created to prevent dust mites, bed bugs & allergens from getting onto the mattress. This premium encasement keeps liquids from penetrating the surface using a hypoallergenic membrane. All six sides of the encasement have the membrane protection sealing out allergens, dust mites & bed bugs. A three sided zipper makes installation easy. This encasement is constructed with a binding seam process that gives additional barrier protection along the seam lines. Color: White.